

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence decreased at a softer pace in February, survey data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -4.5 in February from -4.6 in January. In December, the score was -4.2.



Among four components of the confidence index, views of their own current economy weakened, while the assessment of near future of Finland's economy remained unchanged and spending money on durable goods improved compared to January



The data was collected from 1,041 persons resident in Finland between February 1 and 18.



