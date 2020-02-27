Anzeige
Otello Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2019. Please find the fourth quarter report (4Q19.pdf) and fourth quarter presentation (4Q19_presentation.pdf) attached. Webcast: https://www.otellocorp.com/ir

About Otello:

Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.

Contact:
Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47-91143878
E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/otello-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-results,c3047494

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1969/3047494/886cf985810f55a6.pdf

4Q19

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1969/3047494/a919d7659b02d0b3.pdf

4Q19 Presentation

