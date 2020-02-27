

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Thursday as the coronavirus continues to spread, particularly outside China.



The novel viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally.



Mainland China reported 433 new cases of the infections on Wednesday, up from 406 on the previous day. The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497.



On Wednesday, cases were detected for the first time in Brazil, Pakistan, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.



Closer home, officials are scrambling to contain the outbreak in Italy, which has reported 12 deaths and 400 confirmed cases in Europe's worst outbreak of the virus.



More than 18 cases of the virus have been confirmed in both Germany and France, while two French patients have died from the disease.



Asian markets extended recent losses as Microsoft joined iPhone maker Apple Inc. and PC company HP Inc. in reducing its forward estimates, citing supply-chain disruptions related to the coronavirus.



U.S. President Donald Trump, however, played down the risks and named Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the government's response to the coronavirus.



The U.S. dollar held gains against the yen, while oil prices fell for a fifth day on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand.



In economic releases, the European Commission is slated to publish monthly economic and business confidence survey results later in the day.



The euro area economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 102.6 in February from 102.8 in January. The business climate index is seen at -0.28 versus -0.23 in January.



Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and pending home sales may sway sentiment.



U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight session overnight as several American and European companies warned the coronavirus outbreak would impact their supply lines and earnings.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid half a percent to a four-month closing low and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent to a nearly three-month closing low, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note as investors remained concerned about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended virtually unchanged. The German DAX edged down 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.



