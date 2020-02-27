Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924781 ISIN: FR0000073272 Ticker-Symbol: SEJ1 
Tradegate
27.02.20
09:13 Uhr
129,95 Euro
+0,35
+0,27 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFRAN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFRAN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,65
129,75
09:14
129,45
129,50
09:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAFRAN
SAFRAN Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAFRAN129,95+0,27 %