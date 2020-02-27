

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) reported that its adjusted net income attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2019 increased to 2.67 billion euros or 6.13 euros per share from 1.98 billion euros or 4.54 euros per share in 2018.



Consolidated profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year was 2.45 billion euros.



Adjusted recurring operating income was 3.82 billion euros up 26.4% on a reported basis and up 24.6% on an organic basis.



Annual adjusted revenue was 24.64 billion euros, up 17.1% on a reported basis and up 9.3% on an organic basis. Consolidated revenue for the latest-year was 25.10 billion euros.



The company will propose a dividend of 2.38 euros per share to the shareholders' vote at the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2020, representing a 30.8% increase from 2018.



For fiscal year 2020, the company expects adjusted revenue to decrease in the range 0% to 5% compared with 2019. Adjusted recurring operating income is expected to grow around 5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAFRAN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de