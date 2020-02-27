

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment improved in February, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index improved to -3 in February from -8 in January. The reading was well below its long-term average of +1.



The construction confidence indicator remained unchanged at +1 in February. This was above its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence indicator dropped three points to +6 in February.



The retail trade confidence declined four points to -7 in February.



