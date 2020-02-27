Sedana Medical Donates AnaConDa to Hospitals in Wuhan, China

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedana Medical AB (publ) (SEDANA: FN Stockholm) today announced that the company is donating the medical device AnaConDa and accessories for anti-epidemic use and evaluation of the effects of inhalation sedation with AnaConDa on severely ill Corona virus affected patients to two hospitals in Wuhan and Zhejiang, China.

Sedana Medical is a pioneer in making volatile anaesthetics available to critically ill mechanically ventilated patients via the medical device AnaConDa. In the current situation, with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Sedana Medical wants to contribute by sharing knowledge on alternative treatment options for these patients. With volatile anaesthetics administered via the AnaConDa there is an opportunity to improve the care and outcome of patients with acute respiratory failure.

"In this situation, which potentially affects us all, available data on the pathogenesis of the 2019-nCoV has urged us to contribute to improved care and outcome of the affected patients. To begin with, we will donate 300 AnaConDa and related accessories to evaluate the effects of inhalation sedation with AnaConDa on severely ill Corona virus infected patients." said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Sedana Medical.

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mainly affects the lungs. A recent study published in the Lancet (Huang C et al., 2020) describes the first 41 hospitalized patients with 2019-nCoV infection in Wuhan, China. The infection was associated with ICU admission and high mortality. All the patients had pneumonia and 30 percent developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The article describes a "cytokine storm" that leads to severely impaired gas exchange in the ICU admitted patients. This form of pulmonary inflammation is the most extreme and lethal consequence of a coronavirus disease.

"Clinical studies have shown that in patients with ARDS, use of volatile anaesthetics exert anti-inflammatory effects and improve oxygenation. The cytokine storm in novel coronavirus ARDS is driven by the very same cytokines that are attenuated by inhaled anesthetics, even in sedation doses. Thus, the use of inhaled anesthetics such as isoflurane, for sedation in mechanically ventilated adults with coronavirus ARDS may potentially impact clinical outcomes" said Peter Sackey, CMO of Sedana Medical.

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) has developed and sells the medical device AnaConDa, for the administration of volatile anaesthetics to mechanically ventilated patients. A major pivotal study is currently ongoing to obtain market approval in Europe for inhaled sedation in intensive care units with the pharmaceutical IsoConDa (isoflurane). The company expects the registration of IsoConDa in Europe to take place during the second half of 2021. Three years thereafter Sedana Medical expects sales of SEK 500 million in Europe and an EBITDA margin of about 40 percent.

The market for Sedana Medical's sedation therapy of AnaConDa and IsoConDa consists primarily of sedation of mechanically ventilated intensive care patients. Today, these patients are sedated intravenously which leads to several challenges for both patients and care givers. Challenges that are solved by inhaled sedation. Based on an estimate of seven to eight million patients being sedated in intensive care due to mechanical ventilation globally, on average three to four days, Sedana Medical estimates the total market potential to SEK 20-30 billion, evenly distributed between the US, Europe and Asia. The company has initiated a process to obtain market approval in the US in 2024. Registration activities are also initiated in other markets outside the EU.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in the Nordic countries, Germany, France, Great Britain and Spain as well as external distributors in parts of the rest of Europe, Australia, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan and South Korea. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with medical device development in Ireland.

