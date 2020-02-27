Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) (OTCQB: HEYBF) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company"), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is pleased to congratulate Bryan Baeumler on earning multiple Canadian Screen Awards Nominations. Bryan is the face and namesake of HeyBryan and a recognized HGTV personality.





Island of Bryan, Baeumler's newest show became one of the top five most watched TV shows in a number of Canadian media markets in its first season, as well as the number three show in Canada for all specialty television programming. Island of Bryan is syndicated to 50 countries worldwide and is the highest rated HGTV show in over a decade.

Island of Bryan received four Canadian Screen Awards Nominations including:

Best Lifestyle Series

Best Lifestyle Host (for both Bryan and Sarah Baeumler)

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information (for Don Cook and Cheryl Zalameda)

Best Photography, Lifestyle Or Reality/Competition (for John Queenan and Adrian Smith)

The Canadian Screen Awards are held annually by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. The awards recognize excellence in Canadian film, English-language television, and digital media productions.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan, says: "Bryan is a key part of the HeyBryan team, and his insight continues to provide tremendous value. We are excited to see the success of his new show, Island of Bryan, and look forward to continuing to work closely with him and the team to make HeyBryan a success."

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

