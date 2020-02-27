Selected as the 2020 Venture 50 Top Performing Energy Company

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company"), the Peruvian focused E&P company, is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available on the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com. Additionally, PetroTal is delighted to be recognized as one of the top 50 performing TSXV-listed issuers, ranking first in the energy industry sector.

The 2020 Venture 50

The 2020 Venture 50 is an annual program of the TSX Venture Exchange that recognizes the top performing TSXV-listed companies from five industry sectors. The 2020 Venture 50 winners are chosen based on 2019 annual performance for market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. A video featuring PetroTal can be found at https://tmxmatrix.com/company/TAL/story. For more information and the full 2020 Venture 50 ranking, visit:www.tsx.com/venture50.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly-traded, dual-quoted (TSXV: TAL and AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is the Bretaña oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, six months after acquisition, and within 18 months has exceeded the initial 10,000 bopd goal. Additionally, the Company has large exploration upside and is actively engaged to find a partner to drill the Osheki prospect and other prospects in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in all of Peru's oil producing basins and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretaña oil field. More information on the Company can be found at www.PetroTal-Corp.com.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com, or below:

