Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNFH ISIN: CA71677J1012 Ticker-Symbol: SER1 
Frankfurt
26.02.20
08:00 Uhr
0,222 Euro
-0,022
-9,02 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,244
0,252
08:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROTAL CORP0,222-9,02 %