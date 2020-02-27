ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Parsortix outperforms other CTC systems in RCC

PARSORTIX OUTPERFORMS OTHER CTC SYSTEMS IN RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Publication in International Journal of Molecular Sciences demonstrates benefits of Parsortix "unbiased" CTC enrichment process

Workflow combines Parsortix with downstream process for single cell analysis of each individual cancer cell

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that Istituto Nazionale Tumori di Milano, Milano, Italy has published results of work, which assessed the performance of Parsortix® in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) demonstrating key advantages of the Parsortix system.

The disease is often asymptomatic (few or no symptoms) and about 30% of patients with RCC present with metastatic disease. Their prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival rate of less than 20%. A number of targeted therapies have recently become available and a liquid biopsy to determine whether such treatments might benefit individual patients would be highly valuable.

Legacy circulating tumor cell (CTC) antibody-based systems have been ineffective in RCC due to low expression of epithelial markers on the CTCs. Istituto Nazionale Tumori di Milano compared the performance of a Parsortix-based approach with a leading alternative CTC system. The Parsortix system was combined with a single cell picking system so that individual CTCs could for the first time, in this tumor type, be harvested and then analysed to assess the heterogeneity of the CTCs.

The Parsortix system greatly out-performed the alternative approach and, being a marker-independent approach for CTC enrichment, it was described in the publication as being "instrumental for increasing CTC detection and for being able to separately identify the sub-populations by immunostaining".

The pilot study suggested that even the presence of a single CTC in a blood sample prior to treatment may predict a reduced progression free survival.

The research has been published as a peer-reviewed publication in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences and may be accessed via https://angleplc.com/library/publications/.

Dr Vera Cappelletti, Group Leader, Istituto Nazionale Tumori di Milano, Milano, Italy, commented:

"There is a major unmet clinical need in renal cell carcinoma for personalised treatment decisions. We hope that this original work will pave the way for further investigation of how Parsortix can be used to benefit patients with tumor types characterised by low expression of epithelial markers, such as renal cell cancer."

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"This publication adds to the body of evidence demonstrating the strong advantages of the Parsortix system identifying new potential uses of the system to improve the care of cancer patients."

As previously announced, following a Q-Submission meeting in January with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ANGLE is now progressing a full De Novo FDA Submission with the prospect of FDA clearance in Q3 CY20, albeit the outcome and timing of the FDA regulatory decision is entirely dependent on the FDA's review and response to the Company's submission.

