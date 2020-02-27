smartTrade, a global leader in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces that LiquidityFX, smartTrade's FX end-to-end trading platform, has been awarded Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2020.

LiquidityFX combines connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers with aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution over multiple channels (APIs, White Label, MBPs), risk management, and a fully customizable HTML5 user interface. The platform supports Spots, Swaps, Forwards, NDFs, Precious Metals as well as Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets and is available as software only or a fully hosted and managed solution.

Andrew Delaney, President and Editor in chief at A-Team Insight, commented: "To ensure that our awards are a true reflection of the market's opinion, we have established a two-step process. A jury of industry experts helps us list the market key players and then have customers express their opinion through votes. That's democracy in action. It's the first year that the TradingTech Insight Awards has a dedicated FX award and voters clearly chose smartTrade Technologies as the leader in this category."

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies, said: "At smartTrade, we put a lot of time and effort in providing advanced and sophisticated trading solutions to our clients. R&D is at the heart of our organisation and the success of LiquidityFX is based on continuous innovation and regular evolution through new features. We are pleased to see that our leading position is recognized by our peers and clients."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives, Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

