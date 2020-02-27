DJ Polymetal: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2020

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2020 27-Feb-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 27 February 2020 Polymetal International plc Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2020 Polymetal International plc announces its Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2020 in accordance with the JORC Code (2012)[1] and exploration update for the year ended 31 December 2019. "Significant growth in Ore Reserves at Kyzyl and a two-fold increase in reserves at Veduga were the key drivers behind the Group's Ore Reserves extension", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. "In 2020, we will focus on reserves and resources updates at some of our key development projects and will continue exploration activities to extend the life of existing mines". 2019 HIGHLIGHTS ? Group Ore Reserves increased by 5% year-on-year to 25.2 Moz of gold equivalent (GE) due to successful exploration results with the subsequent re-evaluation of Ore Reserves at Kyzyl, Veduga, Kutyn and initial estimate at Primorskoye (Dukat hub). GE Ore Reserves per share also grew by 5%. ? Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves) declined by 4% year-on-year to 25.4 Moz of GE. The Lichkvaz disposal and conversion of Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves at Kyzyl, Primorskoye and Veduga were largely compensated by initial Mineral Resources estimate of Elevator (Varvara hub) and increase of resources at Albazino and Svetloye. ? The average grade in Ore Reserves remained largely unchanged over the previous year at 3.7 g/t of GE. It continues to be one of the highest within the sector globally. The average Mineral Resources grade also remained stable at 5.2 g/t of GE. ? In 2019, the Company maintained conservative price assumptions for both Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates at US$ 1,200/oz for gold and US$ 15/oz for silver. ? Polymetal completed 198 km of exploration drilling in 2019. Drilling expenses amounted to US$ 18.1 million. Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary (1), (2) 1 January 2020 1 January 2019 Change, % Ore Reserves (Proved + 25.2 24.0 +5% Probable), gold equivalent Moz Gold, Moz 23.7 22.3 +6% Silver, Moz 116.0 135.0 -14% Average reserve grade, 3.7 3.8 -2% g/t Ore Reserves per share, 0.054 0.051 +5% GE oz/per share Mineral Resources 25.4 26.3 -4% (Measured + Indicated + Inferred), gold equivalent Moz Gold, Moz 20.3 21.0 -3% Silver, Moz 337.7 354.9 -5% Average resources grade, 5.2 5.1 +1% g/t 1) Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations. Kapan mine was classified as a discontinued operation as at 01.01.2019 and is not included in this estimate; Lichkvaz, Oroch, Sopka Kvartsevaya, Dalneye and Irbychan mines were classified as discontinued operations as at 01.01.2020 and are not included in this estimate. 2) Mineral Resources are additional to Ore Reserves. Total Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources numbers include base metals (copper, zinc and lead). PGM Mineral Resources are presented separately and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. Any discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 2020 OUTLOOK In 2020, Polymetal will continue to invest in both near-mine and greenfield exploration projects in order to increase Ore Reserves. The key objectives are as follows: ? Prepare initial Ore Reserve estimate for East Bakyrchik (Kyzyl) ? Prepare initial Ore Reserve estimate for Prognoz ? Complete Ore Reserve estimate update at Veduga ? Prepare initial Ore Reserve estimate for Voro refractory ore ? Prepare initial Mineral Resource estimate at Talgiy (Albazino) ? Upgrade Mineral Resources categories at Elevator. The Company also plans to further develop its cooperation with junior exploration companies and enter into several new strategic partnerships. In 2020, the results of the first field season of the work of existing junior partners are expected. Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources structure by metal as at 1 January 2020 (1) Ore Reserves Mineral Resources Gold 94% 80% Silver 5% 17% Base metals 1% 3% Total 100% 100% 1) Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations. Lichkvaz, Oroch, Sopka Kvartsevaya, Dalneye and Irbychan mines were classified as discontinued operations as at 01.01.2020 and are not included in this estimate. Ore Reserves reconciliation, GE Moz (1) Ore Metals Depletion Revaluation Change Initial Ore Reserv to gold (2) in Ore Reserv es, equival ownershi Reserve es, 01.01. ent p (3) estimate 01.01. 2019 convers 2020 ion price ratio change (1) 24.0 +0.1 -1.8 +2.5 -0.1 +0.5 25.2 1) For the gold equivalent conversion ratios and applicable processing technology, please refer to the Appendix. 2) Including the effect of the expected sale and stockpiles write-off of Sopka Kvartsevaya (-199 Koz) and Dalneye (-58 Koz) deposits. 3) Lichkvaz sale. Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2020 (1) Tonnage Grade Content Mt GE, g/t GE, Moz Ore Reserves Proved 64.3 2.5 5.2 Probable 145.3 4.3 20.0 Proved + Probable 209.5 3.7 25.2 Mineral Resources Measured 16.5 3.2 1.7 Indicated 44.8 5.0 7.1 Measured + Indicated 61.2 4.5 8.8 Inferred 91.7 5.6 16.5 Measured + Indicated + Inferred 152.9 5.2 25.4 1) Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations. Lichkvaz, Oroch, Sopka Kvartsevaya, Dalneye and Irbychan mines were classified as discontinued operations as at 01.01.2020 and are not included in this estimate. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources are additional to Ore Reserves. A detailed table of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves on a by-mine basis are presented below. PGM Mineral Resources are presented separately and not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. Any discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. Exploration areas and volumes (mine site exploration excluded) (1) Drilling, km 2019 2018 Brownfield Kyzyl 5.3 7.3 Albazino 13.2 26.8 Mayskoye - 29.5 Varvara hub 45.3 53.2 Voro hub 23.3 32.9 Omolon hub 11.8 21.3 Svetloye hub 2.8 5.9 Dukat hub 0.6 27.6 Okhotsk (sold December 2018) - 15.9 Subtotal 102.4 220.6 Greenfield Yakutia 43.1 85.7 Nezhda 1.8 25.9 Prognoz 41.4 59.8 Veduga 19.2 - Kutyn 16.1 19.8 Viksha 11.9 14.7 Urals 3.9 9.3 Other 1.9 - Subtotal 96.1 129.6 Total 198.5 350.2 1) Any discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. EXPLORATION RESULTS In 2019, exploration was focused on areas in close proximity to the Company's existing assets. Exploration activities were carried out at 52 licensed properties. 13 new licenses were obtained for geological studies, exploration and production of gold, silver, PGMs and copper. In total, 198 km of drilling was completed. Kyzyl ? The updated Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources estimate for Bakyrchik conducted in 2019 incorporates data from additional 239 diamond drill holes, 41.5 km of drilling, which resulted in the extension of mineralization zones within the existing ore bodies and update of the resource model. According to the updated estimate, open-pit reserves now equal to 3.9 Moz of gold with an average grade of 5.6 g/t. Underground reserves increased to 4.3 Moz with an average grade of 7.1 g/t. Additional Mineral Resources declined by 374 Koz to 3.5 Moz with an average grade of 5.4 g/t due to conversion to Ore Reserves. Life of open-pit increased from 10 years to 14 years. ? In 2019, Polymetal continued exploration drilling at Kyzyl's second ore zone, East Bakyrchik (Promezhutochniy and Glubokiy Log sections), to study the possibility of the open-pit expansion. 24 drill holes totaling 5.3 km of drilling were completed resulting in clarification of ore bodies' contours and the mineralization boundaries. ? In 2020, the Company plans to update Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate to include the results of East Bakyrchik evaluation. Albazino ? In 2019, exploration activities were focused on additional prospecting of the Mineral Resources at Ekaterina 2 mine. Additional Mineral Resources increased by 159 Koz to 1.8 Moz GE with an

average grade of 4.6 g/t ? Exploration was carried out at the Talgiy section of the Urkachik area (47 thousand m3 of trenches, 4.7 km of drilling). In 2020, Polymetal plans to continue exploration drilling at Talgiy in order to prepare initial Mineral Resource estimate. Additional resources are expected to be established on the flanks of the deposit due to the identification of new ore bodies and evaluation of new prospective areas (Pikhtovy site). Varvara hub ? At Elevator, 4.8 km of drilling was completed, aiming to explore primary gold ore for open-pit mining. Based on exploration activity in 2019 and previous years, an initial Mineral Resource estimate was prepared. Resources amounted to 402 Koz of gold with an average grade of 1.8 g/t. Inclusion of Elevator's resources offset the decrease in resources at Varvara and Komar attributable to changes in the boundaries of the Mineral Resources. Total hub's additional Mineral Resources decreased by 150 Koz to 1.5 Moz of GE. ? At Vostochno-Tarutinsky gold-copper deposit, 28.3 km were drilled, including 21.7 km of exploration drilling, in order to prepare an initial Mineral Resource estimate. ? In 2020, the Company plans to continue exploration on the flanks of the Elevator deposit aiming to upgrade the categories of Mineral Resources and convert them into Ore Reserves. Voro hub ? Additional Mineral Resources of Voro hub remained mostly unchanged over the previous year at 1.3 Moz of GE with an average grade of 4.9 g/t. ? At Voro, a total of 10.5 km of exploration drilling was completed in 2019 to estimate underground mineral resources on the northern flank and to estimate mineral resources of the oxidized ores for open-pit mining on the western flank. ? At Pescherny, 12.4 km was drilled. Technological studies and a set of field and laboratory hydrogeological and engineering-geological studies were completed. ? In 2020, Polymetal plans to prepare an initial Ore Reserve and the updated Mineral Resource estimate of Pescherny deposit, as well as to complete exploration of the underground resources at Voro deposit and to continue exploration in its surrounding area. Omolon hub ? 5.6 km of exploration drilling was completed at the Nevenrekan deposit to close the ore bodies along the strike at zone 1 and assess their extension. Mineral Resources increased by 78 Koz to 242 Koz of GE with an average grade of 19.3 g/t. Svetloye hub ? In 2019, exploration was carried out on the remote flanks of Svetloye deposit. An increase in additional Mineral Resources of 109 Koz at Emmy and Lyudmila ore zones was obtained due to an improvement in the quality of the ore and wider ore bodies. ? In 2020, the Company plans to continue exploration drilling and trenching on the flanks of Emmy and Lyudmila ore zones aiming to further increase mineral resources base. Dukat hub ? According to the initial estimate, Ore Reserves of Primorskoye deposit amounted to 12.2 Moz silver equivalent with an average grade of 3,113 g/t at a cut-off grade of 1,115 g/t of silver equivalent (for processing at Lunnoye plant). Additional Mineral Resources as a result of the conversion decreased by 20.3 Moz in silver equivalent. Nezhda ? In 2019, exploration activities were focused on the southern flanks of the Nezhda deposit. According to the preliminary estimates, an increase in the open-pit Mineral Resources is possible. ? In 2020, Polymetal plans to continue exploration activities on the flanks of the deposit to identify new mineralized zones and update the mineralization estimates of the known ore bodies. Prognoz ? In 2019, the Company conducted 41.4 km of drilling, including 31.1 km of exploration drilling, 5.3 km of geotechnical drilling for plant construction, 2.5 km of hydrogeological drilling and 2.4 km of technological drilling. ? In 2020, Polymetal plans to prepare an initial Ore Reserve and an updated Mineral Resource estimates of Prognoz deposit as well as to carry additional exploration activity out on the flanks and surrounding areas of the deposit. Veduga ? In 2019, the Company prepared an updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate based on exploration activities conducted in 2017-2018. As at 01.01.2020, the deposit's Ore Reserves[2] totaled 2.7 Moz of gold with an average grade of 4.5 g/t, which is 1.4 Moz more than in the previous evaluation. Additional Mineral Resources halved to 200 Koz due to conversion to Ore Reserves. ? In 2019, the Company carried out 19.2 km of exploration drilling at the deeper levels of the known ore bodies. ? In 2020, Polymetal plans to evaluate the potential ore body 1 to a horizon of -650 m and also continue to identify new resources at the Strelka ore zone. The Company expects to achieve an increase of at least 1 Moz of gold in Mineral Resources as a result of this exploration campaign. Kutyn ? In 2019, 16.1 km of exploration drilling and 56.9 thousand m3 of trenches were completed at Kutyn. Based on the results of drilling conducted in 2017-2019, an updated geological model and Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate were prepared. ? Ore Reserves increased by 425 Koz compared to the previous estimate and amounted to 812 Koz of gold with an average grade of 3.0 g/t. Mineral Resources totaled 785 Koz with an average grade of 3.7 g/t. ? In 2020, additional exploration and evaluation work will be carried out on the flanks of the explored ore zones to verify new promising areas. Detailed drilling will be performed in the main ore zones within the expected open-pit oxidized boundaries to convert Mineral Resources into Ore Reserves. PGMs ? Exploration drilling was carried out at Kenti and Shargi ore zones at the Viksha PGM deposit in Karelia aiming to upgrade the Mineral Resources categories. The resource model of the Viksha deposit was updated, reflecting changing metal prices as well. As a result, total Mineral Resources decreased to 5.7 Moz of PdEq, while the share of Measured and Indicated Resources increased from 13% to 65%. ? In 2020, exploration activities are set to continue at the flanks of the Kenti and Shargi ore zones with a view to upgrade the resources of the deposit. Ore Reserves as at 1 January 2020 (1) Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au, Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % g/t Koz Koz Kt Koz % % Kt Kt Proved Standalone 6,510 4.4 924 - - - - 924 mines Albazino 4,430 3.5 - - - - 3.5 492 - - - - 492 Mayskoye 1,220 7.1 - - - - 7.1 282 - - - - 282 Kyzyl 860 5.4 - - - - 5.4 150 - - - - 150 project (Bakyrchik) (2) Dukat hub 6,020 3.7 113 50,9 - 0.5 0.5 725 89 Dukat 4,680 0.5 261 - - - 3.6 69 39,2 - - - 542 47 Lunnoye 1,070 1.1 271 - - - 4.3 39 9,35 - - - 148 0 Goltsovoye 60 - 355 - - - 4.4 - 671 - - - 8 Arylakh 180 0.7 260 - - - 3.9 4 1,46 - - - 22 2 Perevalnoye 30 - 247 - 1.62 1.43 3.9 0 259 - 0.5 0.5 4 Varvara hub 18,090 1.0 545 - 8.6 - - 600 Varvara (3) 13,700 0.8 - 0.46 - - 0.9 363 - 8.6 - - 417 Komar 4,390 1.3 - - - - 1.3 183 - - - - 183 Omolon hub 4,660 3.0 436 1,16 - - - 449 6 Birkachan 3,610 2.2 7 - - - 2.3 260 862 - - - 269 Olcha 240 7.2 21 - - - 7.4 53 152 - - - 54 Tsokol 370 5.0 7 - - - 5.0 59 83 - - - 59 Kubaka Yolochka 440 4.6 5 - - - 4.7 65 68 - - - 66 (4) Voro hub 13,600 1.7 724 849 - - - 730 Voro 8,790 1.5 3 - - - 1.5 429 849 - - - 436 Maminskoye 4,810 1.9 - - - - 1.9 295 - - - - 295 (5) Svetloye 1,290 2.7 110 - - - - 110 hub Svetloye 1,290 2.7 - - - - 2.7 110 - - - - 110 Development 14,080 3.8 1,62 7,60 - - - 1,7 and 6 3 06 exploration projects Nezhda (6) 11,730 3.6 20 - - - 3.9 1,37 7,60 - - - 1,4 2 3 52 Veduga (7) 490 2.7 - - - - 2.7 42 - - - - 42 Kutyn (8) 1,860 3.5 - - - - 3.5 211 - - - - 211 Total 64,250 2.5 4,47 60,6 8.6 0.5 0.5 5,2 Proved 8 07 43 Probable Standalone 58,420 6.0 11,2 - - - - 11, mines 54 254 Albazino 11,080 4.1 - - - - 4.1 1,44 - - - - 1,4 6 46

Mayskoye 7,640 7.0 - - - - 7.0 1,71 - - - - 1,7 6 16 Kyzyl 39,700 6.3 - - - - 6.3 8,09 - - - - 8,0 project 2 92 (Bakyrchik) (2) Dukat hub 4,310 4.6 126 42,4 - 12.9 9.7 641 60 Dukat 2,710 0.5 252 - - - 3.5 43 21,9 - - - 307 61 Lunnoye 770 1.9 227 - - - 4.7 47 5,59 - - - 115 1 Arylakh 130 0.8 327 - - - 4.9 4 1,38 - - - 21 9 Perevalnoye 580 - 258 - 2.24 1.69 4.3 - 4,76 - 12.9 9.7 79 4 Primorskoye (9) 120 8.3 2,2 - - - 30.2 33 8,75 - - - 119 27 4 Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au, Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % g/t Koz Koz Kt Koz % % Kt Kt Varvara hub 20,600 1.6 1,0 - 9.1 - - 1,0 33 90 Varvara (3) 4,390 1.1 - 0.59 - - 1.5 161 - 9.1 - - 218 Komar 16,210 1.7 - - - - 1.7 872 - - - - 872 Omolon hub 1,150 7.9 283 933 - - - 293 Birkachan 700 7.4 23 - - - 7.6 166 518 - - - 171 Olcha 60 6.7 19 - - - 6.9 14 41 - - - 15 Tsokol Kubaka 90 5.9 9 - - - 6.0 18 28 - - - 18 Burgali 300 9.1 37 - - - 9.5 86 347 - - - 89 Voro hub 10,210 2.4 688 1,05 18.9 18.1 - 797 6 North Kaluga (10) 320 6.7 101 5.81 5.58 - 17.1 70 1,05 18.9 18.1 - 179 6 Maminskoye (5) 9,890 1.9 - - - - 1.9 618 - - - - 618 Svetloye hub 4,320 2.7 376 - - - - 376 Svetloye 4,320 2.7 - - - - 2.7 376 - - - - 376 Development and 46,240 3.7 5,4 10,9 - - - 5,5 exploration 34 81 49 projects Nezhda (6) 26,290 3.4 13 - - - 3.5 2,8 10,9 - - - 2,9 44 81 60 Veduga (7) 13,410 4.6 - - - - 4.6 1,9 - - - - 1,9 89 89 Kutyn (8) 6,540 2.9 - - - - 2.9 601 - - - - 601 Total Probable 145,250 4.3 19, 55,4 28.0 31.0 9.7 20, 194 31 000 Proved + Probable Standalone mines 64,930 5.8 12, - - - - 12, 178 178 Albazino 15,510 3.9 - - - - 3.9 1,9 - - - - 1,9 38 38 Mayskoye 8,860 7.0 - - - - 7.0 1,9 - - - - 1,9 98 98 Kyzyl project 40,560 6.3 - - - - 6.3 8,2 - - - - 8,2 (Bakyrchik) (2) 42 42 Dukat hub 10,330 4.1 239 93,4 - 13.4 10.2 1,3 49 66 Dukat 7,390 0.5 258 - - - 3.6 112 61,2 - - - 849 09 Lunnoye 1,840 1.5 253 - - - 4.5 87 14,9 - - - 264 41 Goltsovoye 60 - 355 - - - 4.4 - 671 - - - 8 Arylakh 310 0.7 289 - - - 4.4 7 2,85 - - - 43 2 Perevalnoye 610 - 257 - 2.21 1.68 4.2 - 5,02 - 13.4 10.2 83 3 Primorskoye (9) 120 8.3 2,22 - - - 30.2 33 8,75 - - - 119 7 4 Varvara hub 38,690 1.4 1,5 - 17.7 - - 1,6 78 90 Varvara (3) 18,090 0.9 - 0.52 - - 1.1 523 - 17.7 - - 635 Komar 20,600 1.6 - - - - 1.6 1,0 - - - - 1,0 55 55 Omolon hub 5,810 4.0 720 2,10 - - - 741 0 Birkachan 4,310 3.1 10 - - - 3.2 426 1,38 - - - 440 0 Olcha 300 7.1 20 - - - 7.3 67 193 - - - 69 Tsokol Kubaka 460 5.1 7 - - - 5.2 76 111 - - - 77 Burgali 300 9.1 37 - - - 9.5 86 347 - - - 89 Yolochka (4) 440 4.6 5 - - - 4.7 65 68 - - - 66 Voro hub 23,810 2.0 1,4 1,90 18.9 18.1 - 1,5 12 4 27 Voro 8,790 1.5 3 - - - 1.5 429 849 - - - 436 North Kaluga (10) 320 6.7 101 5.81 5.58 - 17.1 70 1,05 18.9 18.1 - 179 6 Maminskoye (5) 14,700 1.9 - - - - 1.9 913 - - - - 913 Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au, Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % g/t Koz Koz Kt Koz % % Kt Kt Svetloye 5,610 2.7 2.7 486 - - - - 486 hub Svetloye 5,610 2.7 - - - - 2.7 486 - - - 486 Development 60,320 3.7 7,05 18, - - - 7,255 and 9 585 exploration projects Nezhda (6) 38,020 3.4 15 - - - 3.6 4,21 18, - - - 4,412 6 585 Veduga (7) 13,900 4.5 - - - - 4.5 2,03 - - - - 2,032 2 Kutyn (8) 8,400 3.0 - - - - 3.0 812 - - - - 812 Total 209,500 3.7 23,6 116 36.6 31.6 10.2 25,243 Proved + 72 ,03 Probable 8 1) Ore Reserves are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Lichkvaz, Oroch, Sopka Kvartsevaya, Dalneye and Irbychan mines were classified as discontinued operations as at 01.01.2020 and are not included in this estimate. Any discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 2) Previous estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.07.2019. Price: Au = US$1,200/oz. Revised estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2020 (accounts only for depletion). 3) Cu grade in Ore Reserves only represents average grade in flotation feed. Ore Reserves for flotation: 1.9 Mt Proved and 1.6 Mt Probable. 4) Stockpiled Ore Reserves. Price: Au = US$1,400/oz and Ag = US$17/oz.

5) Estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2014. Price: Au = US$1,300/oz. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes. 6) Estimate prepared by CSA as at 01.04.2018. Price: Au = US$1,200/oz and Ag = US$16/oz. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes. 7) Previous estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.03.2019. Revised estimate was prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2020 (accounts only for depletion).Ore Reserves are presented in accordance with the Company's ownership equal to 74.3%. 8) Estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.10.2019. Price: Au = US$1,300/oz. Revised estimate as at 01.01.2020 was not performed due to lack of material changes. 9) Initial estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2020. Price: Au = US$1,400/oz, Ag = US$16/oz. 10) Initial estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.07.2014. Price: Au = US$1,300/oz, Ag = US$20/oz, Cu = US$7,000/t and Zn = US$1,700/t. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes. Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2020 (1) Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % g/t Koz Koz Kt Koz % % Kt Kt Measured Standalone 4,62 5.3 792 - - - - 792 mines 0 Albazino 3,44 2.7 - - - - 2.7 296 - - - - 296 0 Mayskoye 1,18 13.0 - - - - 13.0 496 - - - - 496 (2) 0 Dukat hub 1,36 7.1 53 21, - - - 309 0 149 Dukat 670 0.9 443 - - - 6.2 19 9,5 - - - 133 05 Lunnoye 530 1.8 422 - - - 6.9 31 7,1 - - - 116 26 Goltsovoye 80 - 1,0 - - 12.7 - 2,6 - - 33 18 25 Arylakh 80 1.4 717 - - - 10.4 4 1,8 - - - 27 93 Varvara hub 6,66 1.5 172 - 22.4 - - 314 0 Varvara (3) 6,52 0.8 - 0.39 - - 1.5 163 - 22.4 - - 305 0 Komar 140 2.0 - - - - 2.0 9 - - - - 9 Omolon hub 680 3.5 75 183 - - - 77 Birkachan 410 1.4 5 - - - 1.5 19 71 - - - 19 Olcha 160 4.9 15 - - - 5.0 25 77 - - - 25 Tsokol 110 9.6 10 - - - 9.7 31 34 - - - 32 Kubaka Voro hub 1,23 1.6 65 45 - - - 65 0 Voro 250 2.6 6 - - - 2.6 20 45 - - - 21 Maminskoye 980 1.4 - - - - 1.4 44 - - - - 44 (4) Svetloye 740 1.0 23 - - - - 23 hub Svetloye 740 1.0 - - - - 1.0 23 - - - - 23 Development 1,16 3.1 115 61 - - - 115 and 0 exploration projects Nezhda (5) 220 4.0 9 - - - 4.1 28 61 - - - 29 Veduga (6) 380 0.7 - - - - 0.7 9 - - - - 9 Kutyn (7) 560 4.3 - - - - 4.3 77 - - - - 77 Total 16,4 3.2 1,2 21, 22.4 - - 1,6 Measured 50 95 438 96 Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % g/t Koz Koz Kt Koz % % Kt Kt Indicated Standalone 8,40 5.4 1,46 - - - - 1,466 mines 0 6 Albazino 3,91 4.6 - - - - 4.6 581 - - - - 581 0 Mayskoye (2) 1,19 10.0 - - - - 10.0 382 - - - - 382 0 Kyzyl 3,30 4.7 - - - - 4.7 503 - - - - 503 (Bakyrchik, 0 Bolshevik) (8) Dukat hub 780 6.9 27 11,8 - 1.9 1.4 172 50 Dukat 430 0.9 457 - - - 6.4 13 6,37 - - - 90 2 Lunnoye 140 2.3 270 - - - 5.6 10 1,20 - - - 25 0 Goltsovoye 90 - 796 - - 9.9 - 2,33 - - - 29 1 Arylakh 50 1.2 519 - - - 7.7 2 820 - - - 12 Perevalnoye 50 - 446 - 3.98 2.94 7.4 - 682 - 1.9 1.4 11 Primorskoye 20 3.8 879 - - - 10.0 2 445 - - - 5 (9) Varvara hub 13,0 1.9 759 - 5.2 - - 792 90 Varvara (3) 2,96 1.4 - 0.49 - - 1.7 130 - 5.2 - - 163 0 Komar 5,77 2.0 - - - - 2.0 372 - - - - 372 0 Elevator 4,36 1.8 - - - - 1.8 257 - - - - 257 (10) 0 Omolon hub 560 17.1 226 7,25 - - - 308 5 Birkachan 160 14.7 23 - - - 14.9 74 113 - - - 75 Olcha 50 9.2 28 - - - 9.5 15 45 - - - 15 Tsokol 10 6.1 11 - - - 6.2 2 4 - - - 2 Kubaka Burgali 50 8.4 19 - - - 8.6 14 32 - - - 15 Nevenrekan 290 13.2 770 - - - 21.9 121 7,06 - - - 201 1 Voro hub 6,15 5.5 775 2,52 26.8 42.6 - 1,0 0 3 82 Voro 50 2.7 4 - - - 2.7 5 6 - - - 5 Tamunier 2,19 3.4 10 - - - 3.5 242 690 - - - 245 (11) 0 Maminskoye 1,15 1.5 - - - - 1.5 55 - - - - 55 (4) 0 Saum (12) 1,26 2.4 45 2.14 3.39 - 9.9 96 1,82 26.8 42.6 - 399 0 7 Pescherny 1,50 7.8 - - - - 7.8 378 - - - - 378 (13) 0 Svetloye hub 4,45 3.4 492 - - - - 492 0 Svetloye 2,27 2.8 - - - - 2.8 201 - - - - 201 0 Levoberezhny 2,18 4.1 - - - - 4.1 291 - - - - 291 (14) 0 Development 11,3 7.7 727 146, - - 119.8 2,8 and 60 134 23 exploration projects Nezhda (5) 2,77 3.7 16 - - - 3.9 331 1,42 - - - 346 0 3 Kutyn (7) 3,02 4.1 - - - - 4.1 396 - - - - 396 0 Prognoz (15) 5,57 - 808 - - 2.15 11.6 - 144, - - 119.8 2,0 0 710 81 Total 44,7 5.0 4,47 167, 32.0 44.5 121.2 7,1 Indicated 90 2 762 34 Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % g/t Koz Koz Kt Koz % % Kt Kt Measured + Indicated Standalone 13,0 5.4 2,25 - - - - 2,2 mines 20 8 58 Albazino 7,35 3.7 - - - - 3.7 877 - - - - 877 0 Mayskoye (2) 2,37 11.5 - - - - 11.5 879 - - - - 879 0 Kyzyl 3,30 4.7 - - - - 4.7 503 - - - - 503 (Bakyrchik, 0 Bolshevik) (8) Dukat hub 2,14 7.0 80 32, - 1.9 1.4 481 0 999 Dukat 1,10 0.9 448 - - - 6.3 32 15, - - - 223 0 876 Lunnoye 670 1.9 391 - - - 6.6 41 8,3 - - - 141 26 Goltsovoye 170 - 900 - - - 11.2 - 4,9 - - - 62 56 Arylakh 130 1.3 643 - - - 9.4 6 2,7 - - - 40 13 Perevalnoye 50 - 446 - 3.98 2.94 7.4 - 682 - 1.9 1.4 11 Primorskoye 20 3.8 879 - - - 10.0 2 445 - - - 5 (9) Varvara hub 19,7 1.7 932 - 27.6 - - 1,1

50 06 Varvara (3) 9,48 1.0 - 0.40 - - 1.5 293 - 27.6 - - 467 0 Komar 5,91 2.0 - - - - 2.0 381 - - - - 381 0 Elevator 4,36 1.8 - - - - 1.8 257 - - - - 257 (10) 0 Omolon hub 1,24 9.6 301 7,4 - - - 384 0 38 Birkachan 570 5.1 10 - - - 5.2 92 185 - - - 94 Olcha 210 5.9 18 - - - 6.1 40 122 - - - 41 Tsokol 120 9.2 10 - - - 9.3 34 38 - - - 34 Kubaka Burgali 50 8.4 19 - - - 8.6 14 32 - - - 15 Nevenrekan 290 13.2 770 - - - 21.9 121 7,0 - - - 201 61 Voro hub 7,38 4.8 840 2,5 26.8 42.6 - 1,1 0 69 47 Voro 300 2.6 5 - - - 2.6 25 52 - - - 25 Tamunier 2,19 3.4 10 - - - 3.5 242 690 - - - 245 (11) 0 Maminskoye 2,13 1.4 - - - - 1.4 99 - - - - 99 (4) 0 Saum (12) 1,26 2.4 45 2.14 3.39 - 9.9 96 1,8 26.8 42.6 - 399 0 27 Pescherny 1,50 7.8 - - - - 7.8 378 - - - - 378 (13) 0 Svetloye hub 5,19 3.1 515 - - - - 515 0 Svetloye 3,01 2.3 - - - - 2.3 224 - - - - 224 0 Levoberezhny 2,18 4.1 - - - - 4.1 291 - - - - 291 (14) 0 Development 12,5 7.3 842 146 - - 119.8 2,9 and 20 ,19 38 exploration 5 projects Nezhda (5) 2,99 3.7 15 - - - 3.9 359 1,4 - - - 375 0 84 Veduga (6) 380 0.7 - - - - 0.7 9 - - - - 9 Kutyn (7) 3,58 4.1 - - - - 4.1 473 - - - - 473 0 Prognoz (15) 5,57 - 808 - - 2.15 11.6 - 144 - - 119.8 2,0 0 ,71 81 0 Total 61,2 4.5 5,76 189 54.5 44.5 121.2 8,8 Measured + 40 8 ,20 30 Indicated 0 Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % Koz Koz Kt Koz % % g/t Kt Kt Inferred Standalone 26,570 6.8 5,7 - - - - 5,77 mines 72 2 Albazino 4,710 6.1 - - - - 6.1 922 - - - - 922 Mayskoye (2) 5,180 11.3 - - - - 11.3 1,8 - - - - 1,88 84 4 Kyzyl 16,680 5.5 - - - - 5.5 2,9 - - - - 2,96 (Bakyrchik, 67 7 Bolshevik) (8) Dukat hub 2,640 7.0 68 41, - 14.7 14.2 595 662 Dukat 1,520 0.8 487 - - - 6.7 39 23, - - - 326 762 Lunnoye 320 1.8 409 - - - 6.8 18 4,0 - - - 68 64 Goltsovoye 120 - 703 - - - 8.8 - 2,6 - - - 34 89 Arylakh 180 0.3 473 - - - 6.2 2 2,7 - - - 36 03 Perevalnoye 460 - 418 - 3.17 3.07 6.8 - 6,2 - 14.7 14.2 102 25 Primorskoye 40 7.0 1,7 - - - 24.3 9 2,2 - - - 31 (9) 13 21 Varvara hub 5,770 1.9 342 - 2.8 - - 359 Varvara (3) 1,560 1.7 - 0.61 - - 2.0 86 - 2.8 - - 103 Komar 1,450 2.4 - - - - 2.4 111 - - - - 111 Elevator 2,760 1.6 - - - - 1.6 145 - - - - 145 (10) Omolon hub 340 13.3 132 1,1 - - - 145 99 Olcha 60 10.3 41 - - - 10.7 19 75 - - - 20 Tsokol 30 9.2 15 - - - 9.3 10 16 - - - 10 Kubaka Burgali 150 15.5 23 - - - 15.8 74 110 - - - 75 Nevenrekan 100 8.9 299 - - - 12.3 30 998 - - - 41 Voro hub 1,030 5.4 177 88 - - - 178 Tamunier 480 3.2 4 - - - 3.3 50 69 - - - 50 (11) Saum (12) 10 1.9 45 - - - 2.3 1 20 - - - 1 Pescherny 540 7.3 - - - - 7.3 127 - - - - 127 (13) Svetloye hub 330 2.1 22 - - - - 22 Svetloye 290 2.0 - - - - 2.0 19 - - - - 19 Levoberezhny 40 2.3 - - - - 2.3 3 - - - - 3 (14) Development 54,980 5.4 8,0 105 - - 77.9 9,47 and 03 ,50 4 exploration 2 projects Nezhda (5) 46,440 5.1 9 - - - 5.2 7,5 13, - - - 7,69 52 679 6 Veduga (6) 980 4.4 - - - - 4.4 139 - - - - 139 Kutyn (7) 3,060 3.2 - - - - 3.2 312 - - - - 312 Prognoz (15) 4,500 - 635 - - 1.73 9.2 - 91, - - 77.9 1,32 822 7 Total 91,660 5.6 14, 148 2.8 14.7 92.2 16,5 Inferred 517 ,45 46 1 Tonnage Grade Content Kt Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE Au Ag Cu Zn Pb GE g/t g/t % g/t Koz Koz Kt Koz % % Kt Kt Measured + Indicated + Inferred Standalone 39,590 6.3 8,03 - - - - 8,0 mines 0 30 Albazino 12,060 4.6 - - - - 4.6 1,79 - - - - 1,7 8 98 Mayskoye (2) 7,550 11.4 - - - - 11.4 2,76 - - - - 2,7 3 63 Kyzyl 19,980 5.4 - - - - 5.4 3,47 - - - - 3,4 (Bakyrchik, 0 70 Bolshevik) (8) Dukat hub 4,780 7.0 149 74, - 16.6 15.6 1,0 661 77 Dukat 2,620 0.8 471 - - - 6.5 71 39, - - - 548 638 Lunnoye 990 1.9 396 - - - 6.7 59 12, - - - 208 390 Goltsovoye 290 - 819 - - - 10.2 - 7,6 - - - 96 45 Arylakh 310 0.8 545 - - - 7.6 8 5,4 - - - 75 15 Perevalnoye 510 - 420 - 3.25 3.06 6.9 - 6,9 - 16.6 15.6 113 07 Primorskoye 60 6.1 1,47 - - - 20.3 11 2,6 - - - 37 (9) 8 66 Varvara hub 25,520 1.8 1,27 - 30.4 - - 1,4 4 65 Varvara (3) 11,040 1.1 - 0.42 - - 1.6 379 - 30.4 - - 570 Komar 7,360 2.1 - - - - 2.1 493 - - - - 493 Elevator 7,120 1.8 - - - - 1.8 402 - - - - 402 (10) Omolon hub 1,580 10.4 433 8,6 - - - 529 37

