AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI ) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 26/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.035 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5038031 CODE: WSRI ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 49222 EQS News ID: 984845 End of Announcement EQS News Service

