

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales grew in January after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in January, after a 2.1 percent fall in December. Economists had expected the sales to rise 1.1 percent. In November, sales increased 1.0 percent.



The latest growth was driven by a rise in sales of ICT equipment and other household devices.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales increased 0.5 percent monthly in January, after a 2.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales declined 1.7 percent in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.



