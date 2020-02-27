Anzeige
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Interim Results for the six months ended 31st Dec 2019

IMC Exploration Group Plc - Interim Results for the six months ended 31st Dec 2019

PR Newswire

London, February 26

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1ST JULY TO 31STDECEMBER 2019

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company (the "Company")
Chairman's Statement for the period 1st July to 31stDecember 2019

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the interim financial results for IMC for the six months to 31st December 2019. The consolidated, unaudited financial statements presented below have been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

IMC completed its Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) on its Avoca historic mine site project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Avoca spoils and tailings is transformatory for the Company. Spoils' heaps projects with demonstrable economic potential are presently much in demand. There is scope to increase the tonnage and grade, not only on this site, but also on the other spoils' heaps within IMC's licence area which includes West Avoca and the company is currently working on advancing this. We will keep our shareholders informed of progress.



Exploration work continues on our Kilmacoo project in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin. This is an extremely positive development for IMC.


The last six months have been highly encouraging for IMC. The directors are confident that, with the price of gold currently trading above $1,600 an ounce, IMC is well positioned to realise its potential to the benefit of its shareholders. I look forward to reporting further progress in the coming weeks and months.

Eamon O'Brien,
Chairman

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

Continuing Operations

NotesDec'19Jun'19
Administrative expenses(156,319)(366,816)
Operating Loss for the period(156,319)(366,816)
Finance Income--
Amount written off Intangible Assets-
Amount written off investment--
___________________
Loss for period before tax(156,319)(366,816)
Income tax expenses-(2,047)
__________________
Total comprehensive loss for the period(156,319)(368,863)
==================
Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company(156,319)(368,863)
==================
Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company(156,319)(368,863)
==================
Earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent)0.10.1

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

NotesDec'19Jun'19
Assets
Intangible assets472,812471,117
Property, plant and equipment1,5061,723
Investments--
____________________
Total Non-Current Assets474,318472,840
____________________
Current Assets
Trade and other receivables144,03439,373
Cash and cash equivalents(35,623)(30,403)
____________________
Total Current Assets108,4118,970
____________________
Total Assets582,729481,810
==================
Equity
Share Capital322,839293,107
Share premium3,925,0153,645,171
Retained deficit(3,805,498)(3,649,179)
___________________
Attributable to owners of the Company442,356289,099
____________________
Total Equity442,356289,099
____________________
Liabilities - Current
Trade and other payables138,326190,664
Current tax liabilities2,0472,047
____________________
Total Liabilities140,373192,711
____________________
Total Equity and Liabilities582,729481,810

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

Share Capital €Share Premium €Retained Losses €Total €
Balance at 30 June 2018278,1073,490,942(3,280,316)488,733
_____________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period--(368,863)(368,863)
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period-(368,863)(368,863)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued15,000165,781-180,781
Share issue costs-(11,552)-(11,552)
________________________________________
Total transactions with owners15,000154,229-169,229
________________________________________
Balance at 30 June 2019293,1073,645,171(3,649,179)289,099
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period--(156,319)(156,319)
________________________________________
Total comprehensive income for the period-(156,319)(156,319)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued29,732296,224-325,956
Share issue costs-(16,380)-(16,380)
________________________________________
Balance at 30 June 2019322,8393,925,015(3,805,498)442,356
________________________________________

MC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the period 1stJuly 2019 to 31stDecember 2019

NotesDec'19Jun'19
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the year(156,319)(368,863)
Adjustments for:
Intangible Assets Write Off--
Income Tax recognised in profit and loss-2,047
Depreciation216431
________________
Cash from operations before changes in working capital(156,103)(366,385)
Movement in trade and other receivables(104,660)(39,373)
Movement in trade and other payables(52,338)134,859
__________________
Net cash flow from operating activities(313,101)(270,899)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received--
Proceeds from sale of investments--
Taxation--
Acquisitions and disposals(1,695)(141,143)
__________________
Net cash (used in) investing activities(1,695)(141,143)
__________________
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issue of new shares309,576169,229
Finance income/(expense)--
__________________
Net cash generated by financing activities309,576169,229
__________________
Movement in cash and cash equivalents(5,220)(242,813)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year(30,403)212,410
__________________
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year(35,623)(30,403)

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Contact Details:
IMC Exploration Group plc
Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 20 7464 4091 / +971 50 856 9408 / +44 7506 43 41 07 Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: +44 20 7464 4098 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

