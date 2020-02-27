

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax increased 32.4 percent to 128.8 million pounds from a restated 97.3 million pounds last year, reflecting lower exceptional costs. Basic earnings per share were 33.3 pence, up from 27.3 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 162.6 million pounds, compared to a restated 160.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 47.3 pence, compared to 48.7 pence a year ago.



However, revenue for the period declined to 998.3 million pounds from 1.09 billion pounds last year.



Further, the company's board proposed a final dividend in respect of 2019 of 16.0 pence per share, compared to 10.0 pence last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is making good progress towards the medium-term financial targets set out at its Capital Markets Day in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

