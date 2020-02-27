Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MV90 ISIN: GB00B1Z4ST84 Ticker-Symbol: PRVA 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
08:05 Uhr
5,132 Euro
-0,392
-7,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,096
5,300
09:43
5,152
5,260
09:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC5,132-7,10 %