

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc. (HTG.L), an energy services group, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax declined to $45.6 million from last year's $74.7 million.



Underlying profit before tax was $93.1 million, compared to $104.0 million a year ago.



Earnings per share were 23.5 cents, down from 52.3 cents last year. Underlying earnings per share were 43.9 cents, compared to prior year's 49.6 cents.



EBITDA declined to $139.7 million from last year's $141.3 million. Underlying EBITDA was $139.7 million, compared to $142.3 million last year.



Revenue for the year grew to $960.0 million from last year's $911.4 million.



Further, the company proposed final dividend of 6.0 cents per share, up from last year's 5.0 cents, and payable on May 15 to shareholders on the register on April 17.



The company also is initiating share buyback programme of 2 million shares, with an approximate cost of $8 million.



Looking ahead, Jim Johnson, Chief Executive, said, 'The outlook for 2020 remains uncertain, as over half of all operators have yet to publish budget spend guidance due to continued uncertainty over commodity prices.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUNTING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de