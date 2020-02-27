

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) reported a pretax loss of 2.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to profit of 13.8 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share declined to 0.1 pence from 4.9 pence. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 64% to 410 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 29.7 pence compared to 10.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 4.71 billion pounds compared to 4.23 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend in respect of 2019 of 9.5 pence per share, making the full year 2019 dividend 15.9 pence per share. This represents a 13% increase on 2018.



Also, the Board of Drax has decided to end commercial coal generation at Drax Power Station in 2021 - ahead of the UK's 2025 deadline. Commercial coal generation is expected to end in March 2021, the Group said. Drax expects a reduction in jobs of between 200 and 230 from April 2021.



