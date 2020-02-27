

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper group Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L) reported Thursday that its full-year profit attributable to the shareholders slid to 812 million euros from 824 million euros, while earnings per share slipped to 167.6 cents from 170.0 cents last year.



On an underlying basis, earnings per share declined to 171.1 cents from 189.0 cents last year. Underlying EBITDA was down by 6 percent to 1.658 billion euros.



Group revenue for the year slid 3 percent to 7.268 billion euros, as a result of a combination of lower average selling prices and lower sales volumes, in turn primarily due to longer planned maintenance shuts and restructuring initiatives.



The Group now estimates the impact of planned maintenance shuts on underlying EBITDA in 2020 to be about 100 million euros.



In addition, the Group said its board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 55.72 euro cents per share.



