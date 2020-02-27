Anzeige
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Change of Significant Shareholder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Change of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, February 27

AIM and Media Release

27 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from Bank of America Corporation that it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America) have voting power in 60,764,742 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 5.19% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Bank of America's interest in 60,764,742 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interestNature of interestRegistered holder of sharesNumber of ordinary shares
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures LtdPower to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position.Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd40,620,212
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) LtdBorrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities.Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd20,144,530

Bank of America acquired 13,133,167 shares for an average price of A$0.233 per share between 29 October 2019 and 25 February 2020 (excluding any shares borrowed pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement). It disposed of 20,000,000 shares for an average price of A$0.22 per share on 19 November 2019 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement).

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

