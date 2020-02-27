

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd.'s (ANN.L, ABB) Robotics & Discrete Automation business reiterated its operational EBITA margin outlook of 13 percent to 17 percent in the mid-term, supported by measures including factory productivity improvements, a more balanced mix and better project execution.



'.... we expect to deliver above-market growth. At the same time, our initiatives to improve profitability should enable us to operate within our target margin corridor over the medium term,' said Sami Atiya, President of ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation Busines.



ABB said in an investor event that it expects the global robotics market to grow to $110 billion by 2025 from $75 billion in 2019 due to shortage of skilled labours, digitalization, global uncertainty and the individualization of consumer needs.



In the mid-term, ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation expects revenues to increase above an anticipated market growth of 6 percent per year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABB-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de