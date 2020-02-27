

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Thursday to extend recent losses as the total number of coronavirus cases continued to grow across the world.



Closer home, Italy is struggling to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak that made it the country with more coronavirus cases outside Asia than anywhere else.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 88 points, or 1.55 percent, at 5,597 after closing up 0.1 percent the previous day.



Publicis Groupe SA shares fell 2.5 percent after rival WPP reported a sharp slowdown in its final quarter of the year and said it did not expect any improvement in 2020.



Safran rose half a percent. The aircraft engine manufacturer said that its adjusted revenue will likely fall in 2020 on the back of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX crisis.



Groupe SEB edged up slightly. The producer of small appliances reported higher sales even as fiscal 2019 profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 379.7 million euros from last year's 419 million euros.



Grocery retailer Carrefour Group advanced 1.7 percent. The company raised its cost savings goal after reporting a well-flagged 7.4 percent rise in 2019 operating profit.



Natural gas and electricity supplier Engie rallied 2.7 percent after it set a slightly higher than expected core profit goal for this year.



