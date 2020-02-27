EFORE OYJ (ENEDO OYJ): REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES AND CHNAGE OF ISIN CODE Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 50 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Efore Oyj shares will be changed from FI0009900054 to FI4000415252. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 28 February 2020 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register. Identifiers as of 28 February 2020: Trading code: ENEDO New ISIN code: FI4000415252 Orderbook id: 24252 Number of shares: 8 432 735 The orderbook (24252) will be flushed on 27 February 2020 after trading. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260