The market is driven by the growing ESS demand from utilities. In addition, the increasing installation of microgrids is anticipated to boost the growth of the grid-scale battery market.

The growing emphasis on power generation from renewable sources coupled with the diversification of power generation portfolio are propelling the demand for energy storage systems (ESS) from utilities. ESS not only balances the electricity supply during on-peak and off-peak periods but also multiplies economic benefits to utilities. It ensures money saving by reducing pressure on the grid. Battery-based ESSs are the most popular ones among the several ESS technologies available in the market. They are widely used across the world as they are relatively less expensive. Thus, the growing ESS demand from utilities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Grid-Scale Battery Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as Electrification Products, Industrial Automation, Robotics and Motion, and Corporate and Other. The company offers EssPro Grid and Energy Storage Modules.

BYD Co. Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Automobiles and related products, Mobile handset components and assembly service, and Rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. The company offers a range of large-scale ESSs, distributed ESSs, and micro-grid systems.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers matching lithium battery ESS. The matching lithium battery ESS can be used to smoothen output fluctuations of wind or PV power generation.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers Energy RSU-4000, Mid-Power, and High-Power energy storage units.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers Kokam Containerized Energy Storage System. This system can store 250 kWh-4 MWh of energy in transferable 20ft/ 40ft/ 53ft ISO container.

Grid-scale Battery Market Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Lithium-based

Others

Grid-scale Battery Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

