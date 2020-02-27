

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence improved in February, survey results from the European Commission showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 103.5 in February from revised 102.6 in January.



The industrial confidence index came in at -6.1 versus -7.0 a month ago. Likewise, the consumer sentiment index improved to -6.6, in line with estimate, from -8.1.



At the same time, the services confidence indicator advanced slightly to 11.2 from 11.0.



Meanwhile, the retail trade confidence indicator fell slightly to -0.2 from -0.1 in the previous month. The construction sentiment index dropped to 5.3 from 5.8 in January.



The new employment expectations indicator eased mildly by 0.3 points to 105.0 in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX