The Japanese conglomerate will buy Chenya Energy for an undisclosed sum. The Taiwanese developer has a 270 MW solar project pipeline on the island.Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation has entered the Taiwanese solar market with the acquisition of Chenya Energy Co Ltd, a solar project developer operating on the island. Marubeni said Chenya Energy will become a fully-owned subsidiary when the transaction is finalized. No time frame for completion of the deal, or purchase price were disclosed. "With a net portfolio of investments totaling approximately 270 MW of solar power generation assets, ...

