Allen, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) is excited that Brandon Stuerke agreed to accept the responsibilities as Chief Marketing Officer for the company.







Financial Gravity's Executive Vice President, Jennifer Winters, stated, "We are delighted to have Brandon join the Financial Gravity Team." Winters continued, "His depth of industry knowledge from a digital marketing perspective, makes him an invaluable resource to the Financial Gravity organization."

"The opportunities in the financial services industry to meet the growing needs of investors as technology continues to evolve have never been greater. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity!" Brandon Stuerke is a visionary in the financial services industry. As an independent advisor himself with great drive and tenacity to grow his firm, Brandon quickly became frustrated with the lack of results that standard industry marketing practices yielded and began experimenting with innovative strategies that brought him unprecedented success.

After experiencing first-hand the growth that could be achieved through these cutting-edge strategies, Brandon decided to share his new approaches with his fellow advisors. The first marketing program he developed, winning with CPAs, set a new industry standard for center-of-influence referral marketing. Seeing the trend of everything to digital Brandon went on to develop the Automated Advisor, a modern marketing automation solution revolutionizing the marketing process for financial advisors. A successful author, sought-after speaker and top-tier advisor, Brandon knows what it takes to dramatically grow an advisory practice.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. is a parent company of best of breed financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to the clients that we serve. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

