"These formulations provide powerful brain and immune-boosting benefits thanks to their powerful antioxidant and nutrient-rich formulas," said Penny White, CEO of The Yield Growth Corp. "Along with their powerful health profile, these products are made with fair-trade, organic ingredients."

The Ayurvedic coffees and botanical shots are planned for launch in early summer of 2020 and contain immune-boosting medicinal mushrooms: reishi, chaga, lion's mane and turkey tail. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global market for functional mushrooms is forecasted to reach $34.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% between 2019 and 2024.

"Immune-boosting foods and supplements are in high demand throughout the cold and flu season and are particularly important for anyone who is especially susceptible to illness, including older individuals or those with chronic conditions may be more vulnerable. The recent Coronavirus outbreak has also sparked increased interest in immune-boosting foods and supplements."

Chaga mushrooms have been used for centuries in Siberia and Asia as medicine to reduce inflammation, boost immunity and improve overall health. Chaga also has the ability to lower high blood sugar and combat abnormal and mutagenic cell growth.

Turkey Tail also contains a community of powerful antioxidants and other compounds that may help boost your immune system and may even fight certain cancers. Some scientific studies have also shown that Turkey Tail may also improve gut bacteria balance.

Reishi is one of the most popular medicinal mushrooms and is known to be used to assist in weight loss, boost immunity and fight certain cancer cells. What makes it unique though are its calming properties thanks to a compound called triterpene that it contains. This can help to promote healing, sharpen focus, alleviate anxiety, ease depression, and encourage better sleep.

Lion's Mane is also packed with antioxidants and also strengthens the immune system, but it also has other unique benefits that foster mental clarity and brain health. For example, it aids in the production of the bioprotein nerve growth factor (NFG) and myelin, which acts as "insulation" around nerve fibers and helps to fight the onset of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis.

"For centuries humans around the globe have used herbs and plants to cure or prevent illness. Plants are the life force energy for our food, oxygen, and medicine," said Bhavna Solecki, director of product development for The Yield Growth Corp. "We are working to bring these ancient traditions and plant-based remedies mainstream."

The Ayurvedic shots contain herbs such as holy basil and moringa.

Holy basil, known as the "Queen of Herbs" helps to build natural immunity, detoxify blood and promotes cellular regeneration. It also acts as a strong antiseptic against many kinds of disease-causing organisms, including bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

Moringa is referred to as the "Tree of Life" in India. Moringa leaf is a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants and has super immune-boosting powers. It supports the liver as an antioxidant, helps to relieve allergies and stomach disorders and also is known to act as an antidepressant.

Flourish Mushroom Labs aims to legally and safely commercialize psilocybin (magic) mushrooms. Flourish Mushroom Labs is planning to build a psilocybin mushroom laboratory in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is conducting research into potentially therapeutic benefits of compounds found in magic mushrooms. It has filed a U.S. patent application for the use of psilocybin to aid in weight loss and treat obesity, diabetes and to help prevent heart disease. Flourish also plans to be a leader in the fast-growing medicinal mushrooms market-and improve life by offering high-quality mushroom-infused products.

The Yield Growth Corp. is a consumer packaged goods company selling plant-based products with over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas at various stages of commercialization. It's products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics and had 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market.

