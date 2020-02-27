The global food packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005341/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Perishable foods such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and other dairy products are major contributors to global food wastage. This is because these products are easily affected by external factors such as temperature, moisture and have a limited shelf life. Hence, vendors are focusing on developing packaging solutions that can withstand deterioration and provide longer shelf life. For instance, Amcor offers commercial containers made using the LiquiForm technology that ensures the efficient storage of products for a longer period. Therefore, the rising need for avoiding food wastage is crucial in driving the growth of the global food packaging market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40994

As per Technavio, the growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Food Packaging Market: Growing Sales of Food Products on E-Commerce Platforms

Globally the online sales of groceries have been increasing at a significant rate. For instance, in the US, online grocery sales account for 18%-22% share of the overall e-commerce market in the country. Prominent retailers such as Amazon are offering next-day delivery options to increase the sales of groceries. Similarly, the online sales of healthy food options, such as health snack bars are also on the rise. The growing sales of food products on online platforms has created a strong demand for durable packaging solutions to ensure that the product retains its quality and freshness.

"Adoption of sustainable packaging and the advent of smart packaging solutions will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Food Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global food packaging marketby product (flexible plastic, rigid plastic, glass, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the wearable technology market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the growing demand for fast food and ready-to-eat meals led by rapid urbanization in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005341/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/