Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.13p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 352.53p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---