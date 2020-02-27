Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 26-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.56p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---