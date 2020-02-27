

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed in February after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.1 percent increase in January. The inflation rate was forecast to remain unchanged.



A similar rate of inflation was seen in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.1 percent in February versus a 0.2 percent rise in the same month last year. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.9 percent annually in February. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP remained unchanged in February. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



