

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



-Earnings: -$1.18 million in Q4 vs. -$0.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.61 in Q4 vs. -$2.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$7.17 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.21 per share -Revenue: $1.01 billion in Q4 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.



