Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Results

LONDON, 27 February 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019, on Tuesday 10 March 2020.

A presentation for analysts will be held on the same day at 12:15pm GMT in London and a webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/results-centre.

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir

T: +44 (0) 20 3950 9144

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com