

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence decreased in February and business confidence increased slightly, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence fell to 111.4 in February from 111.8 in January. In December, the index was 110.8.



The business confidence index increased to 99.8 in February from 99.2 a month ago.



The economic sentiments fell to 123.4 in February from 123.8 in the prior month.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to 100.6 in February from 100.0 in January. In construction, the sentiment index decreased to 142.3 from 142.7.



The indicator for services sector remained unchanged at 99.4 in February and that for retail rose to 107.6 from 106.6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX