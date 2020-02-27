EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions, today announced a new partnership with Distology, a community of vendors in the IT security and cloud technology field.

This new partnership will enable Distology to sell EfficientIP's integrated DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management (DDI) and security services to resellers, who can then market them to enterprises looking to gain a competitive business advantage via increased network protection automation and efficiency.

The collaboration between EfficientIP and Distology will both add EfficientIP's innovative solutions to Distology's portfolio and increase expertise on EfficientIP's products within the reseller community. Distology will provide reseller support via their own Channel management capacity, while also sharing the technological insight needed to deploy these new services within UK enterprises.

The addition of EfficientIP to Distology's roster of partners will further drive innovation within their enterprise security offering, as EfficientIP own the sole technology that is able to provide real-time DNS analytics for behavioural threat detection. Ultimately, this specialised technology brings additional capacity to threat detection, particularly advanced persistent threats or malicious domains.

Speaking on the value of automation, David Williamson, EfficientIP CEO, said "In an effort to enhance our ability to provide leading network security and automation solutions in the UK at scale, we are pleased to embark on this partnership with Distology. Our technologies strengthen network foundations to support key business imperatives. Actually, in a study looking at return on investment, we found that automating key processes with DDI can save organisations up to £577K in labour and hardware costs over 3 years. With Distology's technological expertise and trusted reputation amongst resellers, we aim to amplify our presence, reach new users, and help organisations see valuable returns."

Looking at the future of the partnership, Hayley Roberts, Distology CEO, said: "The digital transformation taking place within companies is becoming an increasingly complex process as they move to the cloud, which in turn is highlighting and driving the fundamental need for DDI automation and security for IP based networks. DDI sits at the core of these foundations and enables IT initiatives that are critical to the business."

"We are very excited to be working with EfficientIP as their disruptive technology will enable our network of proactive partners to help their customers simplify and secure their networks. At Distology, we are always looking to partner with market leading technology vendors and EfficientIP are certainly doing that in the DDI space."

If you would be interested in setting up an interview with EfficientIP or you would like any further information around the partnership, please contact Thomas Eyre on teyre@apcoworldwide.com or +44 7741 144 297

ENDS -

EfficientIP is a network automation and security company, specializing in DNS-DHCP-IPAM solutions (DDI), with the goal of helping organizations worldwide drive business efficiency through agile, secure and reliable infrastructure foundations. Integrated solutions enable IP communication and simplify network management with end-to-end visibility and smart automation, while patented technology secures DNS services to safeguard data and ensure application access. Companies in all sectors rely on EfficientIP offerings to face the challenges of key IT initiatives such as cloud applications and mobility. For further information, please visit: www.efficientip.com

Distology are a passionate and highly knowledgeable IT security distributor, representing best of breed vendors and supporting an extensive network of IT resellers across the EMEA region. They believe in the power of people as well as technology, with culture and customer service playing a key role in their business approach, alongside leading security products. Distology's passionate and energetic workforce acts as an extension of their vendors, and they invest heavily to ensure the knowledge and technical expertise offered is on par with their own in-house teams. The vendors they work with represent market leading and exciting technology that enables resellers to provide the most innovative and latest cybersecurity solutions. For more information, please visit www.distology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005470/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Eyre

teyre@apcoworldwide.com

+44 7741 144 297