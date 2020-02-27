

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $476 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.87 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



