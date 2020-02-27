Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration and Wollammo Enjoy Highly Successful BC Home and Garden Show

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical"or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its recent, highly encouraging, test marketing and customer awareness efforts for the Company's high-quality St-Onge Wollastonite.

Vertical's distribution partner, Wollammo Distribution Inc. (Wollammo), received significant positive interest in its Wollammo product at the 2020 BC Home and Garden Show that took place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver from February 19th - 23rd. The Wollammo product, which consists of 100% St-Onge Wollastonite, is a premium grade natural Wollastonite mineral product that helps to increase plant available silicon, calcium and magnesium in soils and enhance plant stress tolerance, increase yields and improve pest management for a variety of agricultural crops.

The prestigious BC Home and Garden Show has been a staple in British Columbia consumers' calendars since 1971, attracting more than 50,000 plus qualified visitors each year which makes it one of the largest home and garden shows in the province. The 2020 Show featured high-interest exhibits, high-profile industry personalities and the latest home, garden and lifestyle trends. The Wollammo Distribution team was one of over 400 exhibitors, hosting a high profile vendor booth at the event.

Throughout the five day Show, the Wollammo team received an excellent response from event patrons for the St-Onge based Wollammo product - the team provided over 3800 test market Wollammo packaged samples to interested home, garden and larger agricultural customers which far exceeded its initial estimate of 2000 samples for the entire event. Thousands more consumers also visited the booth to specifically touch, feel and find out more about the Wollammo product and its valuable agricultural uses.

Matt Harvey, Director of Wollammo Distribution Inc., commented: "My team and I were simply overwhelmed by the positive response we received at the BC Home and Garden show regarding our premium Wollammo product. The people and businesses that visited our booth were very eager to learn about all the numerous plant health benefits of the natural calcium-silicate rich St-Onge Wollastonite. The Wollammo test market samples literally flew off our display shelves - we now have hundreds of new customers and enquiries to follow-up on in the days and weeks ahead, including a large range of agricultural companies and wholesale businesses that want to further test and potentially purchase our Wollammo product as soon as possible."

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., also commented: "I was personally at the Show, working alongside Matt and his excellent team, to help provide up to date information about our premium St-Onge Wollastonite to the thousands of interested people and also the retail and wholesale businesses that visited our booth. The BC Home and Garden Show has been an unqualified success for our Company and the Wollammo brand, and it bodes extremely well for our plans to move quickly ahead with our Quebec quarry permitting process and on to future sales to a wide range of agricultural and cannabis customers following that."

Vertical anticipates providing further updates regarding the numerous test market opportunities and partnerships, that both the Company and its Wollammo Distribution partner are currently following up on, that have arisen as a result of attending the 2020 BC Home and Garden Show in Vancouver .

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

