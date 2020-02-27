Telia, with its Telia Carrier division, today announced it has been recognized in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global*. The report evaluated 20 network service providers on the completeness of their vision and their ability to execute on services and strategy.

Telia is the largest network service provider in the Nordic and Baltics and offers global network services from its Telia Carrier division, including global Internet Services, Ethernet, MPLS, Cloud Connect, IoT backbone services, and SD-WAN services. Telia Carrier's SD-WAN solutions deliver wide-area network (WAN) visibility, agility, control and access to the world's best-connected Internet backbone directly connecting about 60 percent of global Internet routes.

Gartner writes in the report, "During the past 12 months, Gartner has seen continued changes in enterprise requirements and buying criteria for global networks. Enterprises are placing an ever-growing emphasis on their need for greater agility and especially enabling their organization's adoption of cloud services and the Internet of Things (IoT). They are increasingly willing to consider smaller providers and innovative services, particularly those that can be consumed on an as-a-service basis. Therefore, they are placing less emphasis on supplier size, network scale and the availability of large numbers of provider staff to deliver customized capabilities."

"Besides our recent network expansions and the global roll-out of Telia's SD-WAN services, we believe that our recognition in the Magic Quadrant is supported by the transformation in the enterprise market towards Cloud and Internet connectivity. Telia Carrier's number 1 ranked global Internet backbone and Cloud ecosystem put us in a unique position to serve these needs with a smooth transition towards cloud-based IT and SD-WAN, wherever our customers do business," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier

Learn more about Telia's position in the quadrant and download a complimentary copy of the report here: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global" by Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young. February 20, 2020.

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on their digital infrastructure. On top of the worlds #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries world-wide. Our global Internet services connect to 700+ cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resiliency, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005475/en/

Contacts:

Jeannette Bitz, Witz Communications, +1.510.599.5499, jbitz@witzcommunications.com