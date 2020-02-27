Phoenix, Arizona and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - The Board Institute (TBI) today announces a partnership with Canadian Corporate Board Advisory Services (CCBAS) to leverage TBI's state-of-the-art board of director evaluation solutions with CCBAS corporate governance services for the Canadian market.

"As a proven corporate governance professional, Jo-Anne Archibald, CEO of CCBAS, brings tremendous value to the Canadian governance community. We're pleased to add her firm to our select partner roster and to extend our solution to Canada," said Susan Shultz, CEO of The Board Institute. "Jo-Anne's experience and expertise, coupled with our suite of solutions for enhanced corporate governance, will provide boards with an unmatched ability to comply with evaluation mandates, gain insight into best practices, assure proper risk management and improve overall performance."

"Only 32 percent of public company directors have a high level of knowledge and understanding of their board's emerging risks.[ 1] In an environment of constant, disruptive change, it is imperative that directors assist their companies with accountability and the prudent risk-taking that is essential to successful strategic execution," Shultz added. "To address new regulatory pressures, investor demands, innovative competitors and the array of internal and external potential disruptors," says Shultz, "boards must have confidence that they are performing at their best."

"Canadian boards increasingly recognize the importance of shareholder and stakeholder accountability," said Jo-Anne Archibald, CEO of CCBAS. "And we believe they will embrace our strategic combination of independent, board centric performance evaluation and governance advisory services. We're excited to leverage our expertise with a professional, cost-effective educational and benchmarking solution. Through this partnership, we see a tremendous advantage to our clients, because we can better assess boardroom behavior, dissect motivators and analyze change," Archibald said. "In turn, we can facilitate better communication, clearer decision-making, improve corporate results and reduce risk."

About The Board Institute

The Board Institute leverages years of research to provide a new way of thinking through proprietary, web-based tools to evaluate board performance. Boards can understand and thus address their strengths and limitations through a participative process and insightful reporting of the responses, best practices, anonymous commentary, and targeted legal and regulatory requirements. The Board Institute provides the only suite of independent, accredited solutions for board evaluations to ensure effective corporate governance. Delivered online, each solution provides boards with the ability to quickly complete a scientifically designed questionnaire, gain insights on responses using built-in analytics and contrast performance with best practices.

The Board Institute's customizable, easy to use, web-based evaluation and educational tools are developed in cooperation with leading governance experts and select partners, including the founder of 360o Feedback, Protiviti, the Foundation of Financial Executives Int'l, and the Society for Governance Professionals. Board evaluation Indexes include The Board Index, The Audit Committee Index, The Compensation Committee Index, The Governance Committee Index, The Director Index, The Fiduciary Board Index", TBI Protiviti Board Risk Oversight Meter and The Norwegian Board Index. The Indexes can be administered in-house or with the help of the expert consultants at CCBAS. Please visit www.theboardinstitute.com or contact 480-998-1081 or sshultz@theboardinstitute.com.

About Canadian Corporate Board Advisory Services

CCBAS provides board advisory services to Canadian public issuers listed on the Toronto Stock exchange, the TSX Venture exchange, the CSE exchange, and the NEO exchange including inter-listed companies on the US and overseas exchanges. Services include consulting on the best practices in board and corporate governance, director recruitment, outsourced recording and corporate secretarial services, annual meeting planning, press release dissemination and regulatory filing to fulfill issuers' continuous disclosure obligations. Please visit www.ccbas.ca, or contact 416.270.2991 or Joannearchibald@ccbas.ca

Contacts:

Susan Shultz

The Board Institute, Inc.

sshultz@theboardinstitute.com

480.998.1081

Phoenix, Arizona USA

Jo-Anne Archibald

CCBAS

Joannearchibald@ccbas.ca

416.270.2991

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

