Anokion SA, a Swiss biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, today announced the initiation of patient dosing in the company's multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate KAN-101, the company's lead antigen-specific drug candidate, for the treatment of celiac disease.

"Anokion is dedicated to delivering on the promise of immune tolerance for patients with autoimmune diseases. Initiation of patient dosing in our KAN-101 clinical trial brings us closer to that goal and provides additional demonstration of the continued progress of our innovative pipeline," said John A. Hohneker, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Anokion. "KAN-101 targets natural immune pathways in the liver to provide potentially durable, disease-modifying benefit to people suffering from celiac disease, and we believe this unique therapeutic modality may address the critical need for new therapies for celiac disease. We look forward to reporting preliminary data from our Phase 1 study later this year."

Anokion's Phase 1 clinical trial of KAN-101 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, first-in-human study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of KAN-101 in patients with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet (GFD). Celiac disease patients will receive a single dose of KAN-101 across four single-ascending dose cohorts, or three doses of either KAN-101 or placebo across three multiple-ascending dose cohorts. Additional information about Anokion's Phase 1 study of KAN-101 may be found at ClinicalTrials.gov, using Identifier NCT: NCT04248855.

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a genetically driven, serious autoimmune disease where inappropriate immune responses to gluten peptides lead to damage of the small intestine.1 The prevalence of celiac disease in adults is approximately 0.4-0.95% in the United States and 1-2% in Europe.2 Celiac disease can cause severe symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.3 Long-term complications of celiac disease may include weight loss, osteoporosis, neurological problems and reproductive issues.4 The only treatment available for patients is maintaining a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet and limiting exposure to gluten proteins from wheat, barley and rye, which is oftentimes ineffective.5

About Anokion

Anokion SA is a Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes. Anokion's distinct approach leverages the company's immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit http://www.anokion.com/.

