Correction refers to issuer marked in bold below. Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. plc will change. The change will be valid as of February 28, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol New Long Name / Long Symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------- JE00BJ9K7C49 AVA INDIEN AVA INDIEN TRACKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------- JE00BKC93J41 AVA INDITEX AVA INDITEX TRACKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------- JE00BKC94N51 AVA XIAOMI AVA XIAOMI TRACKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB