The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Efore Oyj (Efore) held on February 25, 2020, approved a change of the company name to Enedo Oyj. As a consequence of the name change, Efore will change its stock exchange ticker to ENEDO with an effect from the start of trading on February 28, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, futures and forwards in Efore (EFO1V3) after 19.30 (CET), February 28, 2020. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=759294