Global Advances in Breast Cancer Detection Creating $5.13 Billion Opportunity

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, breast cancer effects 2.1 million women every year. In 2018 alone, it was the cause of nearly 627,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization, accounting for 15% of all cancer deaths among women. WHO also noted that while breast cancer rates are found in more developed regions, it's also increased in nearly every region globally. "Developing nations have lower survival rates because of a great lack in early detection programs which results in a high proportion of women presenting late stages of cancer," they note. It's why WHO also recommends early detection, calling it "critical" in an effort to detect cancer early enough where it can be treated and potentially cured. As companies race to help women, it's creating a breast imaging market worth up to $5.13 billion over the next four years, according to Meticulous Research . Some of the top companies leading the charge include Izotropic Corporation (CSE:IZO)(OTCPK:IZOZF), ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Izotropic Corporation (CSE:IZO) (OTCPK:IZOZF) BREAKING NEWS: Izotropic Corporation provided an update regarding early stage commercialization action plans to bring its globally licensed breast CT technology to market. The first initiative underway includes collaborative design and engineering of the commercial model and preparation for manufacturing and submission for FDA approval and European CE Mark. The second is a near-term initiative that includes proposals and presentations to early-adopter hospitals and medical organizations who have expressed interest in the Company's breast CT technology. The primary objective is to begin securing important collaborative relationships with major customers, to obtain product orders, support FDA procedural requirements, and to establish framework and in-hospital practices for the integration and day to day use of breast CT. The Company believes securing early collaborations with well-known hospital and medical organizations will set the stage for rapid adoption of breast CT and further validate the Company's technology.

Other updates include recent additional listings on the Berlin, Tradegate, and Stuttgart Stock Exchanges and along with the listing in Frankfurt are under the symbol '1R3' (WKN: A2JNLV). The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'IZO' and on the OTC Markets under the symbol 'IZOZF'. The Company also advises that DTC has activated the Fast Automated Securities Transfer Program (FAST), which eliminates the movement of physical securities by allowing agents to act as custodians for DTC. DTC participants shall now see the security as a FAST security. This is an exciting time for the Company as it moves into the commercialization phase after years of breast CT technology research and development at UC Davis Medical Center. The Company is pleased to further expand access to Izotropic shares with the DTC FAST accreditation as well as listing its securities on additional European stock exchanges to broaden its exposure to investors and generate awareness for its technology and mandates. It is critical that the Company continues to increase its activities and engagement with both European investors and Scientific communities in Europe, as Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France have the highest rates of breast cancer in the world according to the World Cancer Research Fund.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) announced it has renewed its collaboration agreement with the GE Healthcare unit of General Electric Company, extending the agreement's term to January 2021. "2020 is off to an exciting start and we are pleased to renew our collaboration agreement with GE Healthcare, the global leader in clinical ultrasound and ENDRA's partner since 2016," said Francois Michelon, CEO of ENDRA. "Last month we submitted the technical file for ENDRA's CE Mark review, and we are looking forward to working with GE Healthcare as we progress towards commercializing TAEUS in 2020." Under the terms of the agreement, GE Healthcare will continue to support ENDRA's commercialization activities for its TAEUS technology for use in a fatty liver application by, among other things, facilitating introductions to GE Healthcare clinical ultrasound customers. In return for this assistance, ENDRA will afford GE Healthcare certain rights of first offer with respect to manufacturing and licensing rights for the target application. In addition to extending the agreement's term, the renewal modified the terms of these rights of first offer.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) will participate in three upcoming investor conferences . On February 27, 2020, Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 25-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. The session will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. EST. On March 3, 2020, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston. The session will begin at approximately 10 a.m. EST. On March 11, 2020, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Lauren Tengler, director, Investor Relations, will participate in a 25-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami. The session will begin at approximately 8 a.m. EDT.

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) announced today that management will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seattle Genetics' website.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. The sNDA approval was based on results of the Phase III NALA trial, a randomized controlled trial of neratinib plus capecitabine in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens. "Although there have been many new treatment options for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer, patients still need additional treatment options once they progress," said Alan H. Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Puma. "Based on the results of our NALA data, we believe NERLYNX could be a promising therapeutic opportunity for these patients."

