Education platform, Wall Street English uses Swrve to deliver hyper relevant, localized, real-time mobile messaging to 90,000 students in 28 countries worldwide.

Swrve, the world leader in mobile marketing and customer engagement announced today that Wall Street English is increasing in-app engagement and boosting student retention with Swrve. The award-winning education platform uses Swrve to deliver hyper relevant localized mobile messaging to students in 28 countries worldwide.

Awarded Best Education Platform of the Year by Education Investor Global, Wall Street English helps people learn English through a unique method that blends in-app lessons with highly-personalized, face-to-face support. With more than 3 million alumni and over 90,000 students enrolled worldwide, this established leader in education needed a real-time mobile messaging solution that could scale to support their students around the world in their language learning goals.

With Swrve, Wall Street English delivered hyper relevant, localized push notifications and in-app messages to students, resulting in a 71% increase in app store rating. Swrve's real-time customer engagement platform helped Wall Street English achieve:

Overall Return on Relevance

3.1 million push notifications delivered to the right student at the right time, in real time

delivered to the right student at the right time, in real time 448k additional app sessions recorded among Swrve-engaged users

recorded among Swrve-engaged users 168k more lessons being continued by Swrve-engaged users, driving more students down the funnel from in-app engagement to in-person lessons

App Store Ratings Success

98k targeted users completed requests for app store ratings

for app store ratings A 71% lift in app store rating from-2.8 stars to 4.8 stars-within 16 weeks of campaign launch

"We're excited to be working with Swrve to make Wall Street English's mobile experience better than ever," said Angela Seeley, Global Mobile Channel Marketing Manager at Wall Street English. "With Swrve, we can deliver the personalized, hyper-relevant messages that our students all around the world require to move seamlessly through their courses."

"Wall Street English have clearly demonstrated the valuable results of streamlining digital and physical experiences through their unique learning method in both the apps Learn English and Say Hello," said Tom Aitchison, CEO of Swrve. "Through our partnership with Wall Street English, we can deliver a seamless, localized, and personalized experience to each and every customer using those apps."

About Swrve

Swrve is the leading mobile marketing and customer engagement platform helping leading enterprises achieve real-time, relevant customer engagement that drives measurable business value. World leading brands such as Verizon, Sony Pictures, NETGEAR, Three UK, Telefónica, and Woolworths Ltd., use Swrve to identify, predict, and anticipate the needs of customers with real-time behavioral data across mobile, web, and TV apps. Learn more at swrve.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005137/en/

Contacts:

Ellen Flynn

ellen.flynn@Swrve.com