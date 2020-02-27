Australian Science Publisher to Make Its Author Experience Seamless, Simple, and Straightforward

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces the publishing unit of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science research agency, will join government science publishing organizations National Academy of Sciences (NAS), BMJ and EDP Sciences in using RightsLink for Scientific Communications to simplify author payments, making the experience seamless, simple, and straightforward.

"The growing number of organizations using our platform creates a powerful network effect that drives collaboration, partnership, and innovation in the evolving scholarly publishing ecosystem," said Gretchen Gasser-Ellis, Vice President and Managing Director, Publisher Solutions, CCC. "The value of the network effect benefits all stakeholders, including authors, funders and institutions who trust RightsLink's familiar user experience and flexible workflow."

RightsLink for Scientific Communications supports publishers with the ability to create powerful workflows for easy management, collection, and reporting on a variety of publication charges. Designed for maximum scalability across large enterprises and society publishers with growing Open Access programs, RightsLink for Scientific Communications is an author- and institution-aware solution that helps publishers quickly model and support a variety of agreements, from the simple to the complex, in collaboration with their institutional and funder stakeholders. Designed by experts in Open Access publishing and licensing, RightsLink for Scientific Communications is used by more than 30 of the world's leading publishers and over 100 institutions, representing nearly 2,000 journals and authors from 125 countries.

"Adopting RightsLink aligns with our strategic goals of supporting Open Science and providing authors with positive publishing experiences," said Andrew Stammer, Director, CSIRO Publishing. "We look forward to the efficiencies the RightsLink service will bring to our workflow."

CCC is an active partner in the transition from subscription content to hybrid and pure Open Access content. For years CCC has brought together key Open Access stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, podcasts, and published pieces. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers), STM (International Association of STM Publishers) and SSP (Society of Scholarly Publishing).

Most recently, CCC and Outsell, Inc., the voice of the data, information and analytics economy, hosted an interactive, strategic discussion with senior industry executives on 'The Future of Science' and what it means for all stakeholders. The program featured senior policy makers, scholarly and society publishers, funders, institutions and researchers focused on the value chain, implicit and explicit reward systems, and what may need to shift to improve scientific research. To guide the discussion, CCC and Outsell collaborated to produce a detailed map of the research ecosystem and an accompanying report highlighting stakeholders, contributions and rewards, and suggesting areas of opportunity. The map does not construct a new process but rather reflects today's common language and understanding of the ecosystem from the perspective of each stakeholder.

At the 2020 London Book Fair 10-12 March, visit CCC at Stand 7C18 and on the Faculty Stage for discussions on transformative agreements, Open Access and The Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market.

