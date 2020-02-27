MONDI PLC - 2019 Final Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

27 February 2020

Mondi Group - 2019 Final Ordinary Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

On 27 February 2020 Mondi Group announced, in its Preliminary Results announcement, that a proposed final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 of 55.72 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Thursday 14 May 2020 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 3 April 2020.

The final ordinary dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for 7 May 2020.

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final ordinary dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Tuesday 21 April 2020. The exchange rate for this payment will be set on Tuesday 28 April 2020.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the final ordinary dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 16.77465. Therefore, the equivalent gross final ordinary dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 934.68350.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net final ordinary dividend of 747.74680 rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividend is the United Kingdom.

Additional Information

The final ordinary dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi plc had a total of 485,553,780 ordinary shares in issue of which 140,850,910 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the final ordinary dividend recommendation date of 27 February 2020.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.