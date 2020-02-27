Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VRP ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918 Ticker-Symbol: 2SO 
Tradegate
26.02.20
17:02 Uhr
6,724 Euro
-0,068
-1,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,690
6,794
15:46
6,688
6,794
26.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPHOS GROUP PLC6,724-1,00 %