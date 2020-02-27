Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWFV ISIN: GB00B7FC0762 Ticker-Symbol: 0N1 
Tradegate
27.02.20
08:04 Uhr
10,835 Euro
-0,215
-1,95 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NMC HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NMC HEALTH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,300
11,000
15:03
10,520
10,870
08:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NMC HEALTH
NMC HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NMC HEALTH PLC10,835-1,95 %