FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.6814 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59650153 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)