Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 127.9633 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4523820 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 49273 EQS News ID: 985291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)